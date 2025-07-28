19-year-old flown to Cincinnati hospital following Fairfield shooting on Sunday

All details of the incident at 7300 Dixie Highway (Ohio 4) have yet to be released, but investigators believe all involved in the shooting have been identified, according to police.

One 911 call was made, and the male caller told dispatchers, “We need an ambulance bad,” and the man had been shot and was “lying in our doorway.” The caller said the victim appeared to be shot in the chest and possibly the head.

After dispatching police and an ambulance, the caller said he believed the police officers knew about the shooting “because they were chasing somebody.” Fairfield police did not release whether another agency or if its officers were chasing a suspect, but confirmed they believed all involved had been identified.

The location of the incident is just north of Fairfield’s southern border on Ohio 4 with Springdale.

When Fairfield police officers arrived at the station, they provided first aid until the ambulance arrived. The gunshot victim was first transported to Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital, but was later transported by medical helicopter to U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati.