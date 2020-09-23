1,900 DP&L customers without power after crash reported in Montgomery County

As of 9:28 a.m. there were 1,932 without power in the county, according to the DP&L Outage Map. The majority of the outages are between Kettering and Beavercreek.

Approx, 1,900 customers are without power in the Kettering and Beavercreek areas due to an auto accident. Crews are working to restore power safely. Please report outages and check for updates, call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/sW6ti3d2ld — Dayton Power & Light (@DPLToday) September 23, 2020