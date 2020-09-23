1,900 DP&L customers without power after crash reported in Montgomery County

More than 1,900 Dayton Power & Light customers were without service in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.
As of 9:28 a.m. there were 1,932 without power in the county, according to the DP&L Outage Map. The majority of the outages are between Kettering and Beavercreek.
Approx, 1,900 customers are without power in the Kettering and Beavercreek areas due to an auto accident. Crews are working to restore power safely. Please report outages and check for updates, call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/sW6ti3d2ld— Dayton Power & Light (@DPLToday) September 23, 2020
The outages are the result of a crash in the area, according to the utility company.
Crews are working to restore service.
We will continue to update this story as information is released.