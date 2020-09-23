X

1,900 DP&L customers without power after crash reported in Montgomery County

By Kristen Spicker

More than 1,900 Dayton Power & Light customers were without service in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.

As of 9:28 a.m. there were 1,932 without power in the county, according to the DP&L Outage Map. The majority of the outages are between Kettering and Beavercreek.

The outages are the result of a crash in the area, according to the utility company.

Crews are working to restore service.

We will continue to update this story as information is released.

