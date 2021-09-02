dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 charged in string of armed robberies, including Hamilton, Lebanon gas stations

ajc.com

News
By Kristen Spicker
50 minutes ago
Pair also charged in death of owner of Madeira Beverage in Madeira

Two men are facing federal charges in a string of armed robberies in southwest Ohio, including at gas stations in Hamilton, Lebanon and Deerfield Twp..

A federal grand jury indicted Willie James Attaway, 30, of Cincinnati, and Lamond Johnson, 35, most recently of Cincinnati, appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati after a federal grand jury indicted them on 14 counts, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio. The charges include the death of Roop C. Gupta, owner of Maderia Beverage in Madeira on Feb. 9.

ExplorePolice: Gunman robs Hamilton gas station within hour of Warren County robbery

Attaway and Johnson are accused of conspiring to commit robberies on Feb. 8 and 9 at the following locations:

  • Marathon on North Broadway in Lebanon
  • Shell on Dixie Highway in Hamilton
  • Shell on Montgomery Road in Deerfield Twp.
  • Madeira Beverage on Kenwood Road in Madeira
  • Sunoco on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

The incident in Hamilton was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8 when a gunman entered the the gas station store and pointed a gun, according to Hamilton police. The suspect reportedly matched the description of a person involved in another robbery at the Deerfield Twp. Shell earlier the same night.

Any local charges against Attaway and Johnson in connection to the incidents will be superseded by the federal indictment and the cases will be prosecuted federally, according to the DOJ.

In Other News
1
Area lawmakers want steep fines for railroads when crossings are...
2
Land of Illusion death: Now that drowning of teen girl is confirmed...
3
Hearing set in case of West Chester hospital ordered to treat COVID-19...
4
Motorcyclist dies after crash late Wednesday in West Chester Twp.
5
Death of 14-year-old Dayton girl at Land of Illusion a drowning...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top