2 injured in fiery Clark County crash

A Jeep hit a tree and caught fire in Clark County on Saturday evening, and the crash left two people injured.

Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident near Old Columbus Road and State Route 54 around 6:10 p.m.,, according to the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the vehicle with two occupants hit a tree and was on fire. The passenger had minor injuries and was transported from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

ExplorePublic health officials track exposure after Montgomery County resident infected with measles

The patrol said the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene and was later found. He was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies also were at the scene at the Pleasant Twp. crash.

It is unknown what led up to the accident.

No one was in custody, the patrol said Sunday morning.

