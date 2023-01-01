2 shot in Springfield home

Two people were shot Sunday morning inside a home in Springfield.
A report came in at 7:32 a.m. about two people who were shot inside the residence in the 100 block of South Race Street, according to the Springfield Police dispatch.
An officer found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to local hospitals.
Additional details have not been released and the incident is under investigation.
