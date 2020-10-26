2 women dead following Sunday morning crash in Darke County

Around 9:53 a.m., Linda Smith, 74, of West Milton was driving east on state Route 722 in a 2014 Chevy Malibu when she pulled into the intersection at state Route 726 and in front of a 2012 GMC Arcadia, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Arcadia and her three passengers, which included two juveniles, were treated by Tri-Village Rescue and released at the scene.