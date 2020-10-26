2 women dead following Sunday morning crash in Darke County

Two women died Sunday after a two-vehicle crash was reported at state Route 722 and state Route 726 in Darke County Sunday morning.
Around 9:53 a.m., Linda Smith, 74, of West Milton was driving east on state Route 722 in a 2014 Chevy Malibu when she pulled into the intersection at state Route 726 and in front of a 2012 GMC Arcadia, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the Arcadia and her three passengers, which included two juveniles, were treated by Tri-Village Rescue and released at the scene.
Smith died from her injuries on the scene. Her passenger, 94-year-old Marie Fine of Laura was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to the investigate the crash. We will update this story as more information is released.