Man killed in Harrison Twp. shooting ID’d
21-year-old dies following Harrison Twp. shooting

July 21, 2020

A 21-year-old man shot on Fer Don Road during a targeted attack Friday morning in Harrison Twp. has died, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Trevone Turner, of Dayton, died from a gunshot wound to the head on July 19, said coroner Kent Harshbarger.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Turner was not believed to have been the target of the attack early Friday morning on Fer Don Road, said Montgomery County Sheriff’s Maj. Matt Haines.

A male pulled over by another police agency pulled near the scene may have been the intended victim.

“It appears that the person that was in that vehicle was likely a target of some sort of either an attack or robbery here,” Haines said. “At this point we believe he was just fleeing the area after the attack occurred. He stopped right away for the police.”

It is not clear how many people were involved in the attack or who shot Turner.

More than 20 shell casings were found in the 200 block of Fer Don Road following the shooting.

Multiple houses and vehicles were also shot, but no other injuries were reported.

At least two weapons were used during the attack, but further details were not available.

“This is another tragedy and didn’t need to occur, but we are lucky because when you have at least 20-something shell casings that are left around here and people firing at random, we’re lucky that a child or somebody that was asleep in bed wasn’t struck or a car passing by,” Haines said.

