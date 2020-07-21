21-year-old dies following Harrison Twp. shooting

A male pulled over by another police agency pulled near the scene may have been the intended victim.

“It appears that the person that was in that vehicle was likely a target of some sort of either an attack or robbery here,” Haines said. “At this point we believe he was just fleeing the area after the attack occurred. He stopped right away for the police.”

It is not clear how many people were involved in the attack or who shot Turner.

More than 20 shell casings were found in the 200 block of Fer Don Road following the shooting.

Multiple houses and vehicles were also shot, but no other injuries were reported.

At least two weapons were used during the attack, but further details were not available.

“This is another tragedy and didn’t need to occur, but we are lucky because when you have at least 20-something shell casings that are left around here and people firing at random, we’re lucky that a child or somebody that was asleep in bed wasn’t struck or a car passing by,” Haines said.