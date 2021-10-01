3 arrested in connection to Springfield murder of 15-year-old

Officers initially responded around 4 p.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of Scott Street for several shots being fired in the area as well as a possible robbery with a gunshot victim, according to the release.

Golden was taken by private vehicle to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, but he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Springfield police are not looking for additional suspects, the release stated.

Golden was a freshman at Springfield High School. The school will have counselors available today for those who need them.