3 from Middletown indicted after alleged drug buy, tossing items during pursuit

Hill was in the back seat and was allegedly seen getting out of the vehicle to meet a person and completed what appeared to be a drug transaction.

Jayton T. Hill

The Special Operations Unit and other agencies followed the vehicle south on Interstate 75 near the Ohio 122 exit. The Ohio State Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle fled, resulting in a pursuit into Middletown. As officers gave chase, they allegedly saw the vehicle occupants started tossing items out of the front passenger side.

The report said the vehicle came to a stop in the 100 block of Bavarian Drive where all three suspects were detained.

Leticia McCuller

Police allegedly found the vehicle had a white powder scattered throughout and it was soaked in liquid. Officers also located plastic bags with liquid and white powder in the pursuit route on Towne Boulevard. The bags were field tested and tested positive for heroin/fentanyl and officers also located a white powder substance between the front passenger seat and the door, according to the report. In addition to the suspected heroin/fentanyl, officers also located a digital scale and marijuana on the back seat.

All three were taken to the Middletown City Jail where they were booked on multiple charges.

McCuller was charged with fleeing and eluding and permitting drug abuse; Hill and Adams were each charged with tampering with evidence and drug abuse heroin/fentanyl.

Hill and Adams waived preliminary hearings on Aug. 21 in Middletown Municipal Court and were bound over to the grand jury.

McCuller pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of permitting drug abuse and received a 90-day jail sentence, with 89 days suspended, one year probation and $150 fine. On the eluding charge, McCuller also received a 90-day jail sentence with 80 days suspended, a $250 fine and six-points on her drivers license. She was ordered to report to the Warren County Jail on Sept. 26 to serve nine days in jail.