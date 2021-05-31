3 injured, CareFlight transports 1 with serious injuries in Clark County rollover crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash at state Route 72 near Old Clifton Road around 9:39 p.m.

John Stevens, 60, of Springfield, was driving a 1978 Ford truck north on state Route 72 when he drove north of center. The truck hit a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 21-year-old Dawson Kehr, of Troy, according to troopers. The Ford overturned and the Silverado went off the side of the road, hitting a tree and utility pole.