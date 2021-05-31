3 injured, CareFlight transports 1 with serious injuries in Clark County rollover crash

Three people were injured, including an 18-year-old man who suffered serious injuries, in a two-vehicle rollover crash on state Route 72 in Green Township in Clark County Sunday night.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash at state Route 72 near Old Clifton Road around 9:39 p.m.
John Stevens, 60, of Springfield, was driving a 1978 Ford truck north on state Route 72 when he drove north of center. The truck hit a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 21-year-old Dawson Kehr, of Troy, according to troopers. The Ford overturned and the Silverado went off the side of the road, hitting a tree and utility pole.
CareFlight transported 18-year-old Colton Dehaven, of Cedarville, who was a passenger in the Silverado, to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
Crews took Kehr to Soin Medical Center with minor injuries and Stevens to Springfield Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
All the occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Green Township Fire and EMS and Hustead Fire and EMS assisted OSHP at the scene.