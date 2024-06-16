3 people killed in Butler County crashes

Butler County crews responded to the crash at North Third Street (U.S-127) around 9:20 p.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived, the found the motorcycle on its side.

The identity of the two people was not released by the sheriff’s office. One person was taken to UC Health West Chester Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while the second person was found dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Two-vehicle crash kills one

In Ross Twp., one person was found dead and two others were hospitalized after a crash late Saturday night. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Hamilton New London Road for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers said they found two vehicles with “significant damage” and several injured individuals.

The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene, officers said.

The other driver was transported by AirCare with “serious injuries” to an area hospital for treatment. A passenger was also transported to the hospital, police said.

Investigators said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

One killed in Hamilton wreck

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash in the 2200 block of Stahlheber Road around 3:35 a.m. Sunday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a vehicle was traveling east on Stahlheber Road and “appeared to have rolled over several times.”

At the scene, responders extricated the deceased individual who was trapped, the sheriff’s office said. The identity of the person was not released.

Speed is a possible factor in this crash, according to the sheriff’s office.