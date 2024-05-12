3 shot, 1 dead in Middletown

1 minute ago
A person is dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Middletown, according to Deputy Chief Earl Nelson.

The drive-by shooting occurred about 3:25 a.m. on Sheffield Street near Sheldon Avenue. One person was dead at the scene. The victims were shot while sitting in a car, according to police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, but no arrests had been made as of 9 a.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ken Mynhier 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.

There were other reports of shots fired overnight in Middletown, including on Shafer Street, but investigators do not believe the incidents are related.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

