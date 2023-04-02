‘We all stopped to help’: Skydivers who went off-course in Middletown landed in different areas, one in traffic

That’s when Glover believes the wind blew the skydiver toward the street and she landed on power lines.

“I think that’s what slowed her fall down; she went over the power lines twice before hitting the ground. We all stopped to help, but those in two cars in front of me were already out of their cars and pulled her out of the road.”

Alex Hart, an owner of Start Skydiving, said it was a student’s first solo jump that ended with an off-landing. The other two skydivers were instructors.

“Nobody was hurt seriously. The one student was transported to Atrium as a precaution,” Hart said. “From what I heard for the EMT guys, everybody was okay.”

Middletown police received three 911 calls regarding the skydivers.

One caller reported that a skydiver was “stuck in a tree” on Elwood Steer. She told dispatchers: “I heard his parachute go through the trees.”

Another skydiver landed behind Lee’s Famous Recipe on Verity Parkway. The 911 caller said “all we heard was plop.”

A second 911 caller told dispatchers one skydiver was “hanging in the trees” after his parachute got caught in the limbs