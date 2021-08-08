4 killed, several hurt in crash near Urbana

The driver of the Suzuki and one passenger were transported to Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, while another passenger in that vehicle was flown via CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The occupants of the Highlander were treated at an area hospital, according to the release. It is unclear how many people were in that vehicle.

U.S. 68 becomes a four-lane divided highway about two miles south of the accident scene.

The names of the victims are being withheld until next of kin can be notified, according to the release.

The crash is being investigated by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.