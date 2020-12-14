5 things to know about Springfield Regional receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Howe said they are ready to begin vaccinations once they receive the vaccines, starting internally with clinical staff and those most involved in COVID-19 patient care.

2. The initial shipment will be between 975 and 1,950 doses, Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said earlier this month.

Springfield Regional President Adam Groshans said they have planned their strategy based on getting the minimal allotment of 975 doses.

3. Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history.

Federal officials say the first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will be staggered, arriving in 145 distribution centers Monday, with an additional 425 sites getting shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday. The vaccine, co-developed by German partner BioNTech, is being doled out based on each state’s adult population.

4. Springfield Regional Medical Center will have a vaccine freezer that is large enough to store 56,000 doses, Patterson said.

The vaccine is heading to hospitals and other sites that can store it at extremely low temperatures — about 94 degrees below zero. Pfizer is using containers with dry ice and GPS-enabled sensors to ensure each shipment stays colder than the weather in Antarctica.

5. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration said the vaccine is highly protective and presents no major safety issues.