5-year-old girl run over in driveway, taken to hospital in Springfield

A 5-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was reportedly run over in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield police, the incident was reported at 5:51 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Clairmont Avenue, when a woman called 911 to say she had run over her neighbor’s daughter in the driveway.

Police said that the girl was conscious and alert when medics arrived, and she was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, though a medical helicopter was going to transfer her to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The extent of her injuries is currently unknown.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.