6 individuals, organizations given community service awards from Warren County Foundation

Six individuals and organizations were honored for their community service by the Warren County Foundation during the Foundation’s 16th Annual Community Service Awards and 25th Anniversary Celebration on June 8.

During the event, a new book about Warren County and the WCF was also introduced and distributed to attendees.

Peggy Darragh-Jeromos, of Franklin: George R. Henkel Philanthropy and Community Service Award

A fourth-generation Franklin Wildcat who left the area for school and work, Darragh-Jeromos became involved in the community and the schools when she returned to Franklin in 1998. Since then, she has been a volunteer, employee, and consultant for the school district. She was also the Executive Director of Chamber45005 for fourteen years, helped establish the Downtown Franklin Farmers Market, and served on numerous boards of community organizations. She and her husband Joe were presented with a Key to the City of Franklin in 2023 for their service.

Brodi Conover, of Lebanon: Emerging Leader Community Service Award

Conover, a partner at Bricker Graydon, is currently chair of the Board of Directors for the United Way of Warren County. Since 2013, Conover has also served by gubernatorial appointment on the Ohio Humanities Council, a statewide organization to help connect Ohioans to their history, and was also appointed in 2021 to the Commission on the Thomas J. Moyer Judicial Center, which is responsible for preserving the architectural and historic integrity of the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Leadership Warren County: Outstanding Organization Community Service Award

Leadership Warren County was presented to Bill Thornton and Arla Tannehill, who have led the program since its inception. Over the past 22 years, 318 area residents completed the year-long Leadership Warren County training and serve the community as elected officials, law enforcement leaders, community volunteers, and non-profit board members, as well as other roles promoting and serving the community.

Warren County Imagination Library, received by Larry Hollingshead: The Emerging Organization Community Service Award

Started in 2020, the Warren County Imagination Library has sent a monthly free book from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to about 14,000 Warren County children and their families. Currently, about 2/3 of eligible children in the county are receiving books. Major funding for the Warren County Imagination Library is provided by the five public library systems in Ohio along with local governments; three dozen businesses and organizations make up what has been called “The Greatest Civic Engagement in Warren County.”

Otterbein SeniorLife, received by Jill Wilson and several staff: The Outstanding Large Business Community Service Award

The organization was recognized for many years of service to senior citizens of Lebanon, western Ohio and central Indiana. Otterbein serves nearly 7,000 seniors annually through 21 locations.

Manor House: Outstanding Small Business Community Service

Manor House provides flexible space and services for weddings, business meetings and events, and other special occasions a at their 18-acre setting in Mason. The award was presented to the owners of the Manor House, David and Janet Nelson, who are active members of Crossroads Church in Mason and the Kiwanis Club, and support numerous Warren County organizations.

To honor the Foundation’s 25th anniversary, copies of the new coffee table book “Laying Down Stepping Stones” by WCF board member Dan Cunningham were given to attendees. The book reviews Warren County’s history through various leaders and highlights the impact on the 25-year history of the Warren County Foundation.

Additional copies of the book are available for $35 plus $5 for shipping and handling at the Foundation offices, 118 East Main St. in Lebanon or through e-mail at info@warrencountyfoundation.org.

Warren County Commissioner and WCF Board Chair Shannon Jones led the ceremonies for the event. Ohio Sen. Steve Wilson and Rep. Scott Lipps and Rep. Adam Mathews presented legislative proclamations to the award winners.