70th Antique and Classic Car Parade of Hamilton and Fairfield is Saturday

Cars in the parade and awards competition must be from 1999 or after.

Schedule:

All tour cars check in at 8:30 a.m. at the assembly area at Butler County Courthouse Square, 101 High St., Hamilton

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Cars will be on exhibit

8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Cars will be judged

12:45 p.m. - First police siren - start your engines

1 p.m. - Second police siren, parade starts

1:45 p.m. - Parade ends in Fairfield

4 p.m. Awards presented at Village Green in Fairfield

The parade’s lead vehicle is a 1952 Buick Special owned by Jeff and Ann Smith.

It is the oldest and largest antique car parade in the United States and is open to American and foreign vehicles in restored or original condition. No modified cars, hot rods, street rods or any cars with after-market wheels are permitted.

On the day of the parade, the streets around the courthouse will close at 8:30 a.m. and spectators can view the vehicles starting at that time.

The first parade was held in 1954 and this will be the 70th year for the event.

Each year, the parade is led by a different classic or antique automobile. Other past lead cars have included a 1954 Packard Caribbean Convertible, a 1929 Chevrolet International Model AC and a 1934 Ford Flathead V8 Coupe. A lot of unusual and rare vehicles turn out for the event. The Butler County area, Hamilton and Fairfield, has a huge number of classic car owners and supporters.

The Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County is open to new members. For more information, visit www.antiquecarparade.com.

Writer Ginny McCabe contributed to this report.

Parade route

The parade will kick off in downtown Hamilton just south of the Historic Butler County Courthouse on South Second Street. the route continues onto Central Avenue, Pleasant Avenue, Nilles Road and Wessel Drive into the Fairfield Community Arts Center parking lot.