911 call in fatal crash: ‘I just ran off a road. I don’t know where I am at’

She said it was “really bad.”

The dispatcher tried to pinpoint a location to call for help, and the caller said, “I don’t know, I just ran off a road. I don’t know where I am at …”

After apparently looking at the cell phone, the female caller gave an address in the 1300 block of Wrenn Court.

Crying and screaming are heard in the background, and one person yelled, “My cousin.”

The female caller tells the dispatcher people are trying to get out of the vehicle when asked when asked if people were injured.

After more screaming, the caller says, “You all have to stay calm.”

Dispatchers received six 911 calls after the 11:15 p.m. crash on North Verity Parkway that killed 14-year-old Lakota West freshman Laith Masri of Liberty Twp. and injured five others.

Calls were received from residents and a driver.

A male caller told dispatchers the black Escalade pulled up next to him at the light at the Shell station.

“I am in Middletown south of the Rally’s. A Black Escalade just sped off like really quick from the light,” the caller said. “I seen them take the curve sideways.”

He said a utility pole was down with wires across the road.

Middletown police are still investigating the crash, but say excessive speed is believed to be a factor.

Rebecca Kumar, 18, of Liberty Twp., was driving the 2015 Cadillac SUV south on North Verity Parkway near Hughes Street when she failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, hit a curb and utility pole before the vehicle overturned and came to rest in a wooded area, according to the Middletown Division of Police report.

Kumar and passengers Akshay Kumar, 14, of Liberty Twp.: Anmar Masri, 12, of Liberty Twp.; Ameer Aldaoud, 14, of Fairfield Twp., and Genesis Hope Sookha, 15, of West Chester Twp. were all injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

According to the report, “unsafe speed” is believed to be a contributing factor. The speed limit in that area is 35 mph, and no estimated speed is included on the preliminary report.

Acting Police Chief Eric Cranks said Tuesday investigators have information the driver was racing another vehicle before the crash.

“Investigation is ongoing and additional interviews will be conducted with the other occupants of the vehicle,” Crank said.

Lakota Schools, which is on spring break this week, released a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of one of our Lakota West Freshman students, Laith Masri. Information has been shared with our families and staff about counseling and grief support that will be available during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Laith’s family and friends, as well as those of our other students who were also involved in the accident,” said Betsy Fuller, district director of communications.

Middletown police and the Butler County Serious Accident Reconstruction Team were at the scene investigating for several hours.