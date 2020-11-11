‘A remembrance of veterans:’ Area Veterans Day events proceed under shadow of COVID

“It’s a remembrance of all veterans who have served, who have died on the battlefield or they’re still serving and keeping the peace,” he said. “As long as someone says, ‘I do,’ when they raise their hands, we’re going to be interested in remembering or memorializing.”

Jude Soriano, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6861 in Fairborn, has special plans to honor the oldest living veteran in Fairborn, Herman Holt, 101 years old and a U.S. Army veteran.

The 11 a.m. event will be at the Fairborn city flagpole, at the intersection of Central Avenue and Main Street, near the Foy’s stores in downtown Fairborn.

Holt will be honored with a 21-gun salute.

“It’s significant," Soriano said. "We’ve got a veteran who has to have a consideration because of his health and he’s at a point, at (age) 101, that he can’t go to receive the benefits in the public arena with this pandemic. He can’t go to get a free meal, he can’t do those kinds of things.”

There will be no speeches. While the event is open to the public, social distancing is requested.

A Veterans Day ceremony is also set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Dayton Veterans Affairs campus, 4100 W. Third St. The event will be held at the Grotto Gardens.

Dayton National Cemetery on West Third will be open Veterans Day, Wednesday Nov. 11, from dawn till dusk. The cemetery was established in 1867 by Abraham Lincoln.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman will speak, as will Cassie Barlow, a retired Air Force colonel and former installation commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

All attendees at the VA event are required to wear masks and will be screened for fever with forehead temperature checks. They will also be asked questions about whether they have symptoms or potential exposure to the virus.

Chairs will be spaced six feet apart and the event will take place in a heated tent.

Veterans Day events

Beavercreek: Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road. Col. Michael Phillips, vice commander of the 88th Air Base Wing, Wright-Patterson, will be the guest speaker.

Centerville: Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park. at 255 W. Spring Valley Road.

Troy: Phase 1 opening of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 2245 S. Co. Road 25A, Troy from 3-4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Keynote speaker, is Michael Maloney of the VFW 3rd District.

National Museum of the US Air Force: Interact with nearly 50 veterans during the “Plane Talks” program, 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Visitors can also see the first few sections of a new exhibit titled “Women in the Air Force: From Yesterday into Tomorrow,” which is currently being installed.

Lebanon: A ceremony is planned at the Countryside YMCA in Lebanon, at 3 p.m. Wednesday at 1699 Deerfield Road.

Miamisburg: American Legion Post 165 will hold a scaled-back ceremony from 11 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, E Central Ave & S 5th St.