A ‘Sweet’ BinVista joins the Clark County Fairgrounds

“The Sweet brand name has value; there is a great history there,” said Roger Townsend, executive vice president of Behlen. “Behlen is committed to keeping Sweet in Springfield and to continue to operate (in Springfield). As a gesture of good will we chose to donate a BinVista to the fairgrounds in honor of W. Dean Sweet who was the founder of Sweet Manufacturing.”

Behlen is a family owned corporation with several different business units, Townsend said. The asset purchase of Sweet Manufacturing was finalized on Feb. 28 of this year.

Alicia Sweet Hupp, president and CEO of Sweet Manufacturing Company and daughter of founder W. Dean Sweet, said she and her husband Greg are humbled by the BinVista gift Behlen made to the Clark County Fair.

“Our family business collaboration dates back over 30 years between the Raimondo and Sweet families,” she said. “I first met Tony Raimondo, Sr. in Columbus, Nebraska in the late 90s.”

Hupp said more recently, it was a privilege to meet Tony Raimondo, Jr. and build together a new legacy — Sweet by Behlen — that will sustain the family-owned business serving a worldwide market.

“This union will also be a great asset to the local community as Behlen expands their manufacturing and distribution here in Springfield, Ohio,” said Hupp. “My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Behlen family; the Sweet family is truly honored by your thoughtful and gracious gift.”

Sweet by Behlen Company has been producing Material Handling Equipment (MHE) that requires minimal maintenance for industrial and agricultural uses since 1955.

Sweet Manufacturing’s line of bulk material processing equipment can be found in more than 55 countries covering six continents around the world.

Behlen wanted to demonstrate its commitment to the Springfield community in honor of W. Dean Sweet, Townsend said, and in appreciation of a company Behlen had the opportunity of acquiring.

“(Behlen) is happy to be a manufacturer in the state of Ohio and in Springfield,” he said. “That will allow us future opportunities to better serve the eastern markets.”

Dean Blair, executive director of the Clark County Fair, said the BinVista is a great asset to the Clark County Fair and will be utilized for other events, as well.

“The BinVista looks like a grain bin gazebo,” said Blair. “It is a concrete floor structure, and the Clark County Ag Society was thrilled to receive it as a donation.”

The gazebo will provide a long term benefit, Blair said, not just for the fair but for all of the hundreds of events hosted at the fairgrounds.

“I even think there will be some wedding ceremonies in it,” said Blair.

A BinVista dedication ceremony is being planned for later this month, Townsend said.