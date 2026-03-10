Actress Marsha Dietlein to attend her latest movie ‘The Hail Mary’ at State Theater on Friday

She’ll be in person for the film’s local premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the State Theater with and for a meet and greet event beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is 10.

“The Hail Mary” is rated PG and is suitable for most audiences. The State is located at 19 S. Fountain Ave.

The film has dual meanings as it is both a prayer in the Catholic faith and in football is a long desperation pass as time runs out. This movie is not to be confused with a similarly titled one called “Project Hail Mary” that will be released later this month.

Dietlein and “The Hail Mary” writer, director and star Daniel Roebuck have been friends since their early acting days and have collaborated on several films since, including “Getting Grace” and “Saint Nick of Bethlehem,” which also had local premieres here.

Despite their personal history, Roebuck couldn’t envision Dietlein as the Mother Superior type, pegging her for a mom role with no lines. Although she never attended a Catholic Church or school, she had her own idea of divine intervention.

“I read the script and it was the most amazing character and it would be so sad if I can’t play it,” Dietlein said. “She’s funny, smart, caring. I’m so glad it worked out.”

Besides the uplifting sport theme, Dietlein compares the banter she and Roebuck share to a 1940s film with snappy dialogue and chemistry between the male and female leads, like Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn.

Many of the actors and crew have worked together before, comparable to a family. Dietlein needed them more than ever when on the third day she received shattering news – her dad’s passing.

He’d been in rehab from a bout with Legionnaire’s Disease and she’d spoken with him just a few nights before.

As “The Hail Mary” was shot on a limited budget, she only had two days off total and left filming in Pennsylvania to drive to Ohio to the funeral and back to the set. While the film had a theme of spirituality in it, Dietlein had her own spiritual connection, a brand new one, getting her through it.

“The last thing he said to me in a message I didn’t get until later was ‘Have a great start.’ When I see the movie now, I feel my dad. He loved Dan, who sent him a video while he was in rehab,” she said.

“The Hail Mary” cast includes other Ohio actors including Joe Estevez, a Dayton native whose brother is Martin Sheen, Katie Eichler and Lance August. Dietlein’s daughter, Jaya Bennett, helped with running lines.

Dietlein looks forward to these screenings as she once worked at the State Theater while a student and can reunite with old friends, classmates, instructors and others from the city she knew. She welcomes anyone to get photos with her, enjoy a drink at the State’s bar or just socialize before the film premiere.

While “The Hail Mary” is being celebrated, Dietlein and Roebuck will soon have another film out they worked on together. “Medora: Empress of the Badlands” is a historic western drama about the founding of the Dakota Badlands town that will be released in April and she hopes to screen in Springfield.

Roebuck also has another upcoming film to be made in his hometown of Bethlehem, Pa., “Men of Granite.”

But for now, they hope “The Hail Mary” is an uplifting time at the movies during these days of uncertainty and unrest.

“If people like ‘Rudy,’ they’ll find just that feel with this. You may cry your eyes out,” she said.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.springfieldstatetheater.com/.