Aiden Clark’s dad begs Springfield, politicians: Stop using son to hate Haitians

“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man. I bet you never thought anyone would say something so blunt, but if that guy killed my 11-year-old son, the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone,” Clark told the city hall forum. “The last thing that we need is to have the worst day of our lives violently and constantly shoved in our faces, but even that’s not good enough for them. They take it one step further. They make it seem that our wonderful Aiden appreciates your hate, that we should follow their hate.”

Aiden was killed the morning of Aug. 22, 2023, when a 2010 Honda Odyssey driven by Haitian immigrant Hermanio Joseph, 36, went left of center in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville and into the path of the oncoming school bus.

The bus driver tried to avoid the Honda by driving onto the shoulder, but the bus still collided with the minivan. The bus and van went off the side of the road, with the bus rolling over.

Hermanio Joseph was sentenced to 9 to 13.5 years in prison for the crash on first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree felony vehicular homicide. Joseph has since been used as a rallying cry for anti-immigrant rhetoric. Joseph had an Ohio ID card and testified during the trial that he was in Springfield on temporary protected status, a legal status.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

On Tuesday, Nathan Clark denounced multiple Republican politicians, including vice presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. JD Vance, former President Donald Trump and U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno for statements that Clark said “used his death for political gain.”

“This needs to stop now. They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members,” Clark said. “However, they are not allowed nor have they ever been allowed, to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio. I will listen to them one more time to hear their apologies.”

There are an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants living in Springfield now according to data from the Clark County Combined Health District and other partners, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said at a press conference earlier Tuesday.

Clark said Aiden was not murdered but killed by accident. He said the community is still deeply affected by the accident.

“This tragedy is still all over this community, the state and even the nation, but don’t spin this towards hate,” Clark said. “In order to live like Aiden, you need to accept everyone, choose to shine, make the difference, lead the way and be the inspiration. What many people in this community and state and nation are doing is the opposite of what we should be doing. Sure we have our problems here in Springfield and in the U.S., but does Aiden Clark have anything to do with that?”

The Clark family shared similar sentiments about Aiden being used for political gain at Joseph’s sentencing hearing in May.

Clark said that “one of the worst feelings in the world” was to not be able to protect his son.

“Even worse, we can’t even protect his memory when he’s gone,” Clark said.