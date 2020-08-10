X

Alcohol suspected to be a factor in deadly pedestrian strike in Dayton

By Kristen Spicker

Police believe alcohol may be a factor in a pedestrian strike on Nicholas Road Saturday that killed a 35-year-old Dayton man.

Samuel E. Trammell was hit by a 2013 Chrysler 300 in the 2400 block of Nicholas Road Saturday night, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

Trammell’s cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The car was heading east on Nichols Road when it hit Trammell around 7:45 p.m.

Trammell was walking in the opposite direction on the side of the road, which didn’t have sidewalks, according to the report.

After hitting Trammell, the car went off the side of the road and hit two trees.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old male, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for possible minor injuries. He was tested for drugs and alcohol, but results have not been released.

He is not facing formal charges at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.

