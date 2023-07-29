X

All lanes of traffic stopped following multiple I-70 crashes

Traffic on Interstate 70 on Saturday was brought to a standstill after multiple crashes caused all lanes to be blocked.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crashes near Ohio 41. It was possibly downed power lines that led to the traffic crashes after a helicopter crashed in the area, according to initial reports.

The condition of the pilot and those involved in the crashes is not known at this time.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.

