Ambulance involved in 3-vehicle crash in Springfield Twp.

All three vehicles were extensively damaged, according to the first officials on the scene via emergency radio traffic.

One person reportedly was trapped in one of the other vehicles. That person reportedly died in the crash, though officials could not immediately confirm that. A sheet covered the vehicle, and responders asked for a representative of the Clark County Coroner’s Office to respond to the scene.

CareFlight initially was placed on standby but canceled a short time later, according to radio traffic.

Two people in the Springfield Twp. ambulance were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Officials expected Burnett Road in the area to be closed for an extended period of time.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene as did medic units from Springfield Twp. and the city of Springfield.