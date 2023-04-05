Another train in Ohio derails, this one east of Cincinnati

“They were running 10 miles per hour, and then all of a sudden they went down to two, and that’s when the engineer realized, well, something is going on, why did I just slow down for no reason, and he realized the trains went off the tracks,” said Troutman. “We know that it rained a lot this morning, so I don’t know if that has a factor in it or not. I’m sure I know their whole team is coming to do a whole investigation on it.”

Corboy Road may remain closed Wednesday as crews work on the scene.