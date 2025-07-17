Antique and Classic Car Parade now includes vehicles from the year 2000 and earlier

Eric Combs, president of the Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County for about seven years, said people can expect to see 200 to 250 cars. “What makes us different from other car shows, [is that] we only accept cars in original conditions, so no hot rods or modified vehicles,” Combs said. “They have to appear the way they were manufactured from the companies.” Cars in the parade and awards competition must be from the year 2000 or earlier. “By increasing [the age] every year, [by] one year, we get a lot of people that have had these cars in their possession that they’ve always wanted to put them in the parade, [but] they’re not quite old enough,” Combs said. “And then once they turn that age, they jump right in the parade. So we get a lot of excitement from that, especially from the younger generations.”

Each year, the parade is led by a different classic or antique automobile. This year’s chosen car honors the 100th anniversary of Chrysler with a 1930 Chrysler model 70 Royal coupe. “Especially cars from this era, the 20s and the 30s, they’re really a crowd favorite, just because you don’t hardly see them on the road,” Combs said. “So when we have an older car as a lead vehicle we get a lot of lot of praise and people are really excited to see them.”

The antique and classic car parade started in 1954 when a group of car enthusiasts driving their vintage vehicles across the United States stopped in Hamilton. From there, Combs said it became an annual event for the cities of Hamilton and Fairfield.

“We have cars or drivers that have been in our parade for several years that just keep coming back,” Combs said. “They’ve made it kind of a tradition in their own families to bring their car out to our parade.”

SCHEDULE

All tour cars check in at 8:30 a.m. at the assembly area at Butler County Courthouse Square, 101 High St., Hamilton