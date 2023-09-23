Auction to benefit Restoration Ranch Ohio in Monroe

MONROE — A Butler County residential treatment program for at-risk boys will once again benefit from a charity auction.

Proceeds from the sixth annual silent and live auction at Solid Rock Church will be donated to Restoration Ranch Ohio, a faith-based, non-profit foster family agency that houses boys 12 to 18 years old, said Detrick Johnson, executive director.

The auction will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 in the Lawrence Bishop Family Center Gymnasium and includes numerous silent and live auction items, said Darrell Smith, church administrator. The silent auction, which will feature items valued at $100 or less, will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the live auction.

Some of the live auction items include a 2023 Corvette convertible, Baby Grand piano, motorcycle, snow blower, dinette set, and furniture. Smith said all the items are new and were donated by church and community members.

Last year’s auction raised about $175,000, Smith said.

The proceeds provide services for the residents at the Restoration Ranch, including meals, clothing, medical supplies, educational programs, counseling, activities and administrative costs, Johnson said.

The program includes drug and alcohol relapse prevention and individual, group, and equine therapies. Johnson said most residents agree that equine therapy and trail rides are the most fulfilling times for them. It allows them to “build new skills and connections with animals,” he said.

The ranch also offers guitar lessons, art therapy, cooking classes, and therapeutic canine experiences, he said.

The residents typically visit local tourist attractions during the summer, including Kings Island, the Ohio State Fair, and the U.S. Air Force Museum.

The ranch has 12 beds and boys are referred for various reasons, including by their parents/guardians, the foster care system, and juvenile court, Johnson said.

“Some lives truly are changed,” Johnson said of the program. “We want to be there for the children. To love them and take care of them.”

How to go

WHAT: Silent/Live Auction benefiting Restoration Ranch of Ohio

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23. Silent auction: 11 a.m.-noon; live auction: Noon.

WHERE: Lawrence Bishop Family Center Gymnasium, Solid Rock Church, 903 Union Road, Monroe

HAVE GOOD NEWS TO SHARE?

The Journal-News has started this “Good News” feature that will run every Saturday in the ePaper.

If you have a story idea for a future feature, please send it to staff writer and columnist Rick McCrabb at rick.mccrabb@coxinc.com or by postal mail to Journal-News, c/o The Benison, 100 S. Third St., Hamilton, OH 45013.