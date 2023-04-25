Baby injured in Springfield townhome explosion released from hospital

A large column of smoke erupted from the structure after the blast. Fire crews worked on the ensuing blaze for about 30 to 45 minutes. Officials believed the incident was a natural gas explosion.

Crews extinguished flames on the Ducatels in the front yard of the structure and went into the building to rescue the baby. The baby’s crib had been hit with debris, causing her to suffer some burns, Springfield Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smith said on Thursday.

The victims, Haitian immigrants, lived in the same apartment together.

Peggy Johnson, Haitian services facilitator at St. Vincent dePaul in Springfield, said the Red Cross is helping the family with funeral-related expenses. The funeral will be in Florida, where some of the family lives.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but Smith said Thursday that it was something that caused the gas to flow into the townhome for possibly up to four hours before the explosion.