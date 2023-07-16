X

Body of a woman reportedly found near Forest Lake in Springfield

Officials were sent to investigate reports of a deceased woman found near Forest Lake and the Mad River in Springfield on Sunday morning.

Springfield police and fire crews were sent on reports of a deceased body found near 2365 W. First St., also known as Forest Lake Fishing and Camping, around 9:51 a.m., according to the Springfield Police Division. The area is next to the Mad River.

Crews are currently on scene, and additional details are not yet available.

We will update as we learn more information.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

