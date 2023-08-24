Bond set for man driving van that struck school bus, killing 1

SPRINGFIELD — The man accused of vehicular homicide in the death of a Northwestern Elementary School student in a bus crash that also injured dozens appeared in Clark County Municipal Court on Thursday.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, pleaded not guilty, and a judge set his bond at $100,000.

Joseph faces a fourth-degree felony vehicular homicide charge for negligently causing a death while operating a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Investigators said Joseph was driving a 2010 Honda Odyssey at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville when his minivan went left of the center line into the path of an oncoming school bus with 52 students and the driver aboard.

The bus driver attempted to avoid the Honda by driving onto the shoulder, but the bus still collided with the minivan. The bus and van went off the side of the road, with the bus rolling over. One child was ejected and died on the scene, and another suffered life-threatening injuries. Dozens more children were injured and taken to area medical centers for treatment.

Joseph faces six to 12 months in prison and/or a $5,000 fine, according to court documents.

He presented to law enforcement a driver’s license from Mexico, which was invalid due to his immigration status.

“The crash was a result of (Joseph) driving left of center, striking the school bus, forcing it off the roadway, down an embankment where it overturned and came to final rest,” a court document stated.

Joseph was taken into custody at the Clark County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph and his passenger in the minivan were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Aiden Clark was the child who died in the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has not provided an update on the student with serious injuries.

Northwestern Local Schools canceled classes and events Wednesday and Thursday had grief counselors available.