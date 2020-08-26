X

Centerville police seek help with missing diabetic man

By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – Police are seeking your help in finding a Centerville man classified a missing endangered adult.

Anthony M. Kunka, 33, has not been seen since Tuesday night after he left his home on Black Oak Drive, according to the Centerville Police Department.

Kunka is insulin dependent diabetic who does not have his medication or testing supplies, police said.

Police said he is described as 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with a thin beard. Kunka’s family told police he may have been going to his parents’ home on Belvo Road in Miamisburg.

Anyone who has information on Kunka’s location is asked to call Centerville police at 937-433-7661.

