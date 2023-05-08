X

Buck Creek park marina closed due to unknown substance in water

News
By
40 minutes ago

The marina at Buck Creek State Park was closed on Monday due to an unknown substance in the water.

According to Ohio Department of Resources spokesperson Stephanie O’Grady, the substance was contained to the marina area using flotation devices called containment booms.

ExploreClark County students buckle up at higher rates than county, state average

The ODNR is working with the Springfield Fire Division, Moorefield Township Fire Department, Ohio EPA and Clark County EMA to clean and identify the substance, O’Grady said.

The substance has not yet been identified.

In Other News
1
$1.4M Ohio lottery ticket sold at Butler County store not yet claimed
2
$190 million Land of Illusion expansion will not move forward
3
Flying Pig official doesn’t regret decision to kick off race despite...
4
Derby horse with ties to Butler County wins Kentucky Derby
5
Rick’s Picks: Who will win Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top