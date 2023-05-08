Buck Creek park marina closed due to unknown substance in water

The marina at Buck Creek State Park was closed on Monday due to an unknown substance in the water.
According to Ohio Department of Resources spokesperson Stephanie O’Grady, the substance was contained to the marina area using flotation devices called containment booms.
The ODNR is working with the Springfield Fire Division, Moorefield Township Fire Department, Ohio EPA and Clark County EMA to clean and identify the substance, O’Grady said.
The substance has not yet been identified.
