Butler County officials seek feedback on $27.1M Millikin Road, I-75 interchange

Explore Butler County officials adapting proposed Millikin Road Interchange to changing times

Dan Corey, executive director of the Butler County Transportation Improvement District, told the Journal-News the estimates also include improvements to the intersections at Cincinnati Dayton and Butler Warren roads where they cross Millikin Road. He said part of the tour allows participants to pinpoint and comment exact areas within the project area where they encounter traffic problems now.

The diverging diamond is not only the cheapest alternative but received the highest marks for improving safety, improving traffic congestion, supporting future development and other evaluation criteria.

There are about 700 undeveloped acres slated for commercial development in the Millikin Road area, and the intersection and Cox Road extension to Ohio 63 would open better access to 1,200 acres — which would hold the equivalent of 12 Liberty Centers.

The trustees have said fostering new commercial development is essential to keeping residential taxes lower.

“Our goal and objective for responsible growth is making sure we have a good mix of business and residential so that our residential taxpayers do not have to pay increased taxes,” Farrell said about the 2020 U.S. Census results that show the township grew 18.1% over the past decade.

“It’s not a bad thing to be a bedroom community, it’s not a bad word, but typically bedroom communities come with very, very high taxes because residents cost money, business makes the townships money.”

If the project proceeds it will be phased and officials have estimated it could cost roughly $75 million to improve the entire roadway system in the vicinity of Millikin Road from the Ohio 63 interchange down to Liberty Way. Construction on the first phase that is the subject of the virtual open house could begin in 2026.

Corey said the open house is a critical step in the process and they will take feedback very seriously, not just during the 30-day window the link will be active but throughout the course of the project.

“It’s extremely important to us because we will respond to the comments,” Corey said. “That’s why we need everyone to give us a way to communicate back to them. We will address comments that we are able to address ... We’ll always be accepting comments through the entire process.”