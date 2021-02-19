Butler County sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has tested positive for COVID-19, he told the Journal-News.
“It’s my third test of the past 12 months, and it is positive,” he said.
He said he will be going into quarantine at home for two weeks.
At age 67, Jones said he will not get the COVID-19 vaccine before his deputies and other police officers are eligible without any other conditions.
“I was sneezing a little bit, like a cold. Still have my taste and my smell and a pretty hard headache, so far. Over the past couple of days I have felt achy,” Jones told the Journal-News.
So far, he has no fever and his lungs are clear.
