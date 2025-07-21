Butler County sheriff’s alligator post called ‘egregious act of cruelty’

“It was meant to be funny, and I still think it’s funny. Most of the people that didn’t like it were from other states, other jurisdictions,” said Jones, who’s been Butler County’s sheriff for more than 20 years. “Not everybody’s happy. We had comments where people were laughing.”

Jones is an unapologetic staunch Republican and backer of President Donald Trump and his policies, including their shared stance on closing the border and deporting immigrants in the country illegally. The cowboy hat-wearing, mustachioed sheriff is often on national right-wing media shows to talk about his positions and actions, which include billing and suing Mexico over illegal drugs and immigrants.

BLM Dayton called the posts “an unconscionable display and insensitivity as it’s meant to mimic Florida’s infamous Alligator Alcatraz.”

In June, the new immigration detention facility on a former airfield in Florida was opened, which is officially called Alligator Alcatraz. The name was reportedly chosen because of the alligator population around the area. The project was fast tracked by Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Jones, who is also a hardline Republican, said his nod to the Florida detention center was not racist.

“Everything people say or do, they say it’s racist,” the sheriff said. “It’s pretty bad when you say plastic, rubber alligators are racist.”

Carlos Buford, BLM Dayton community leader and voter rights advocate, called the posts and actions “appalling that the leadership around us finds humor in something so deeply offensive, especially to Black and Brown citizens who are still grappling with a painful legacy in America.”

While there is no direct evidence Black babies were used as “alligator bait,” the implied act was a common trope in American culture in the 19th and 20th centuries, and the imagery of the action was depicted in newspapers, songs and art, like on postcards.

Buford said the sheriff’s actions are “a direct reference to the horrific history of Black people.”

“The insensitivity and inhumanity displayed by the leadership of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are horrible and unacceptable,” he said.

Jones said the alligator inflatables, which included one dinosaur, were only used for the social media post, and not on display. And the initial post was edited.

“Some people think we have a giant pond in front, and we put them in the pond, but that’s not true,” Jones said.

Buford demands an apology, but Jones said he will not.