Butler County’s first Costco store nearing completion

Officials at the Issaquah, Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation declined to provide the opening date for their new store, saying “due to construction schedules, city requirements, etc., new warehouse opening dates are subject to change.”

“For that reason, company policy prohibits us from sharing specific dates.”

But during last year’s ground-breaking officials said the 160,529 square-foot Costco store would be opening in November of this year.

Wheeler, whose company bought the 88-acres and did the preliminary site work for Costco, said the adjacent developments will later be taking shape with separate and varying opening dates in the coming years.

A retail strip of businesses will see its start of construction in spring 2023, he said.

His company is now focusing on roadways and infrastructure of the project, said Wheeler.

The finished development will eventually include restaurants, 402 upscale apartments, other retail businesses, medical and other professional offices and a hotel at the southern border of Liberty Twp. across Liberty Way from the Voice of America Metro Park in West Chester Twp.

The $139 million Freedom Pointe development, which is about quarter-mile from the Butler and Warren County border, is the second largest in Liberty Twp. history after the 2015 opening of the nearby $350 million Liberty Center across I-75.

The development will also include a soon-to-opened connector road from SR 129 and expansion of Cox Road north to further open development into Liberty Twp.

Liberty Twp. Trustee Todd Minniear said impact of the coming Costco and surrounding development will be positive for the fast-growing township.

“The target for opening is in November is what I’ve been told. As far as I know and heard (Costco) is still on track for that,” Minniear said.

“Costco is going to be a significant, positive contributor to the people of the community and I’m looking forward to seeing it get done,” he said. “I’m really happy about it.”

“It’s come together quickly. Often times these things get delayed for one reason or another but it’s been uncommonly smooth.”

