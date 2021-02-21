Capitol riot: Attorney claims area suspect was mistreated, forced to remain naked while in local jail

Watkins was originally booked into the Montgomery County Jail after her arrest in January. She was then transferred to the Butler County Jail, but is no longer listed as an inmate in a local jail. Her attorney’s court filing did not state the jail at which Watkins was allegedly mistreated.

“We have a medical staff 24/7,” Butler County Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said Sunday. “If she expressed an injury, I’m sure our medical staff would have made an assessment on that.”

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said on Feb. 9 that Watkins was in his jail for four days and kept in a cell in the medical unit separate from the general population.

“She said she would rather be in an isolated area, because of her notoriety, I suppose,” Jones said.

Watkins was housed in the Montgomery County jail for a week after her Jan. 18 arrest. But the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office denied claims that Watkins was mistreated while she was in custody there.

“Our staff has investigated the claims that were recently made by Ms. Watkins and determined that the allegations that were described did not occur in our facility,” a spokesperson said Sunday.

While Watkins was in custody in Montgomery County the jail booking sheet said she was classified as a male. The booking sheet also said “Keep separate” in a note, but Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office officials wouldn’t say whether she was kept isolated or with the general male population.

“We will not be discussing details about housing due to security concerns,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Christine Ton said on Feb. 11.

The U.S. Army said Watkins served from 2001 to 2003 under the name Jeremy David Watkins.

In response to questions about how the Montgomery County Jail handles transgender inmates, the agency provided copies of the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act standards that the jail must follow.

“In deciding whether to assign a transgender or intersex inmate to a facility for male or female inmates, and in making other housing and programming assignments, the agency shall consider on a case-by-case basis whether a placement would ensure the inmate’s health and safety, and whether the placement would present management or security problems,” the PREA standard states.

It says the inmate’s own safety concerns “shall be given serious consideration,” and the inmate should be allowed to shower separately from other inmates.