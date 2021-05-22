CareFlight responds to crash on I-70 after driver rear-ends dump truck

One person was transported by CareFlight after a crash on I-70 in Clark County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported in a release.
Initial reports show that Johnathan Alston, 36, of Dayton, was traveling east on I-70 when he rear-ended a dump truck. The driver of the dump truck was not injured. I-70 east was closed for about 45 minutes while CareFlight responded to the scene.
The extent of Alston’s injuries were unclear.
This is the second major crash in two days involving construction equipment on I-70, the OSHP reported. Troopers would like to remind everyone to follow the speed limit, wear a seat belt and focus on the road.