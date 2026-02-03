Cedarville alumni couple captures moments from Olympic stadiums to wedding aisles

Will Brethauer is a 2022 graduate with a degree in broadcasting, digital media and journalism. He created social media content for USA Swimming during his internship with the national governing body for the sport the summer before his senior year of college. After graduation, he joined USA Swimming as a video producer, where he worked with renowned athletes such as Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Regan Smith. Now, he is producing a documentary series following athletes on their road to the U.S. Olympic Trials.

While working with USA Swimming, he occasionally photographed weddings. However, his schedule didn’t leave much time to grow a business, so his wife, Cara Brethauer, stepped in.

Cara Brethauer is a 2024 Cedarville University graduate with a degree in professional writing and information design. During college she helped Will photograph weddings and interned at Samaritan’s Purse as a writer and editor, where she also had the opportunity to use her photography skills to help document one of her projects. After graduation, she worked as a copywriter, but left to pursue other possibilities and used her spare time to build the brand Cara and Will by designing their website, managing their social media and developing their marketing strategy.

“I didn’t think I would go into the wedding business full time ... I just had more opportunity to focus on the business and did. But within the first couple weeks, we got three bookings,” Cara Brethauer said. “I’m really grateful that this business allows me to do photography while using my degree.”

The couple credits Cedarville for equipping them professionally and spiritually. Will Brethauer said the university “opens a lot of doors,” while Cara Brethauer said working at the university’s public relations office helped sharpen her writing skills and encouraged her faith.

“I made videos for SGA and was able to film Cedarville sports events. That gave me room to grow and go into what I do now,” Will Brethauer said.

“We want to build our business on Christ,” Cara Brethauer said.

As for the future, the Brethauers are excited for what’s ahead, including their first international bookings.