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Champaign County Board of Elections deputy chair jailed on federal charges

Pictured is the outside of the Butler County Jail on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF FILE

Pictured is the outside of the Butler County Jail on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF FILE
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The Champaign County Board of Elections deputy director is being held in the Butler County Jail on unspecified federal charges.

Chris J. Creamer, a Democrat, was booked in the jail on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Jail records don’t list the charges Creamer is facing. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he is being held on direction from the U.S. Marshals Service. Butler County has a contract to house federal prisoners.

An official with the U.S. Marshals Service says they are unable to release any information about it as it’s an “ongoing case.”

Creamer called off sick from work Tuesday but was scheduled to be on vacation until the end of next week, Champaign County Board of Elections Director Meredith Anderson said.

The Springfield News-Sun is working to learn more. This story will be updated.

Chris J. Creamer is being held at the Butler County Jail. CONTRIBUTED JAIL PHOTO

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About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers the city of Springfield and more for the Springfield-News Sun. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University. She previously worked for The Lima News and interned for The Columbus Dispatch. Jessica is a loving mom to two fur babies, Daisy and Jade.