Champaign County Restaurant Week returns for fifth year on March 7

The goal of the restaurant week, organizers say, is to “promote all the different dining options in our county and encourage our residents and visitors to try something new.” With 15 restaurants already signed on and more potentially joining before the week begins, there’s no shortage of options to explore.

As in past years, diners can enter a prize basket giveaway hosted by the Chamber of Commerce by scanning a QR code at each participating restaurant for every visit.

The event is open to any Champaign County restaurant, and organizers are encouraging residents to nudge their favorites to sign up before the week kicks off. Seven days and countless cravings come together in one community-wide celebration during Champaign County Restaurant Week.

Here are the restaurants participating so far:

El Herradero Mexican Grill

Location: 1228 OH-29, Urbana

Details: The restaurant will offer a choice of chicken or steak fajitas for $11.99.

Mixx 165 Beer Kitchen

Location: 165 W. Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg

Details: The restaurant will be featuring the Back Yard BBQ Burger and the Big MIXX Burrito.

The Depot Coffeehouse

Location: 644 Miami St., Urbana

Details: Check the cafe’s social media for the special sandwich and drink for the week.

The Farmer’s Daughter

Location: 904 Miami St., Urbana

Details: The restaurant will feature a new menu item: the Pub Chicken Sandwich, with a hand-breaded chicken breast topped with warm beer cheese, bacon and fried onion straws, served on a grilled pretzel bun.

Cafe Paradiso Italian Bistro and Wine Bar

Location: 13 Monument Square, Urbana

Details: Guests will receive half off any dessert with the purchase of an entree.

Urbana Brewing Co.

Location: 35 Monument Square, Urbana

Details: The brewery will be debuting a brand new menu starting March 7, just in time for Restaurant Week.

Let’s Eat Cake

Location: 117 Scioto St., Urbana

Details: The bakery will offer a buy three, get one free cupcake deal. Limit one per customer.

The Spotted Cow Coffeehouse

Location: 927 N. Main St., Urbana

Details: The coffeehouse will offer a breakfast combo featuring a large iced latte and breakfast wrap of your choice for $10.

Teabaggers Coffee, Tea & Wine Cafe

Location: 127 N. Main St., Urbana

Details: The cafe will be running different drink and flatbread specials throughout the week and will be offering their spicy reuben sandwich for the price of a regular reuben sandwich.

Dragonfly Vineyard and Wine Cellar

Location: 710 W. Herr Road, Urbana

Details: The vineyard is offering a two flights and cheese tray combo for $20, or two glasses of wine and a cheese tray for $20.

Gemini Coffee & Eats

Location: 1300 US-68, Urbana

Details: The coffee shop will offer $1 off any specialty drink.

Terre Haute Mall

Location: 5834 OH-55, Urbana

Details: The Terre Haute Mall will be offering an $8.99 special for eight traditional chicken wings. They also have a meal deal special for the month of March featuring a 16” pepperoni pizza, an order of loaded waffle fries and a homemade cookie for $22.99.

Rosewood Grocery

Location: 11009 OH-29, Rosewood

Details: The deli will be featuring an array of options for the week starting with 10 traditional wings for $10 on March 7 and 8. Check their social media for a new featured item each day during the celebration.

Abuela’s Kitchen

Location: 23 Monument Square, Urbana

Details: The restaurant will offer $2 off gourmet caramel apples. They will also feature some new menu items.

Orale Tacos y Mas

Location: 124 S. Main St., Urbana

Details: The restaurant will feature a few menu items including los cabos especial for $18, fish tacos for $13 and a fiesta cheeseburger.

Additional restaurants may still join before March 7. For more information, visit visitchampaignohio.com or @visitchampaignohio on Facebook or Instagram.