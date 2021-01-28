Chance of flurries to start today; Heavier snowfall expected over weekend

Today we will start with a chance of flurries just after dawn, which is expected to end after a few hours, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Otherwise skies will be partly sunny today. Temperatures will be cold, with a high around 30 degrees and wind chills making it feel like it is in the teens. Clouds will decrease throughout the afternoon.
Overnight it will be mostly clear and cold, with lows around 18 degrees.
Tomorrow, clouds will dwindle a little further for sunny skies and a high around 32 degrees. Then tomorrow night clouds will increase, and wind will start to rise for a partly cloudy night with a low of around 21 degrees.
During the day on Saturday, wind will continue to rise, with clouds building further in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to around 37 degrees.
Soon after night falls, we will start to see a chance of snow, which will become likely just before midnight and continue through the morning.
The NWS predicted that we will see as much as 1-2 inches of snow accumulation on Saturday night.