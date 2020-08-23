Chances of showers in the morning, thunderstorms possible after noon

The skies are expected to be partly sunny, with some more clouds rolling in during the evening. Temperatures will range from 85 degrees to 67 degrees and we may see a light breeze during the day.

Tomorrow we will see more chances of rain, particularly after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service reported. The day will be otherwise sunny, with highs around 88 degrees and lows around 69 degrees. In the evening, the skies are expected to be clear.