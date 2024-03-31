Child injured in accidental shooting in Clark County

A child was injured in an accidental shooting in New Carlisle on Saturday evening.
Clark County crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting at the 800 block of Bayberry Drive around 6 p.m., according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
“There was an adolescent child involved in an accidental shooting,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.
The child was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition after surgery, officials said.
The cause of the shooting is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
We will update as we learn more.
