Child injured in accidental shooting in Clark County

News
By
53 minutes ago
X

A child was injured in an accidental shooting in New Carlisle on Saturday evening.

Clark County crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting at the 800 block of Bayberry Drive around 6 p.m., according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

“There was an adolescent child involved in an accidental shooting,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

ExploreSpringfield plans major change to bus system

The child was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition after surgery, officials said.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

We will update as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Carlisle woman killed in fatal Mad River Twp. crash
2
Stress Less Week: Miami U. uses annual event to help students better...
3
Intersections closed but no injuries in Middletown train, vehicle crash
4
Noise complaints from Kroger distribution center studied
5
$1.8 billion Cleveland-Cliffs plan means more jobs, stability for...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top