Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and flu

“This high number of patients, along with increased illness in our community means that our system is under stress,” the statement from the hospital on Burnet Avenue in Cincinnati reads. “Our Emergency Departments and Urgent Cares are very busy, and wait times are long. We know these wait times are inconvenient and we assure you, our teams are working hard to see every patient who needs care, as quickly as possible. Please do not hesitate to come if you need emergency care.”

The hospital urges folks to start with a call to primary care providers for advice to determine the severity of the possibly emergent need.