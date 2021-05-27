Clark, Champaign health districts schedule vaccine clinics into June

Vaccine clinics are continuing around Ohio as state coronavirus case numbers continue to decline. The state average is 993 cases a day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Here is where you can find vaccine clinics in Clark and Champaign counties.

The Clark County Combined Health District hosts several vaccine clinics a day.

There are multiple clinics scheduled throughout the rest of the month, and more could be added, according to the CCCHD website. Walk-ins are welcome.

The scheduled clinics include:

Clark County Combined Health District, 529 E. Home Road in Springfield, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. today.

South Vienna, 149 E. Main St. in South Vienna, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Second Harvest Food Bank, 20 N. Murray St. in Springfield, from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

COhatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays through June 11.

Village of Catawba, 115 S. Persimmon St., from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.

Schuler’s Bakery, 1911 S. Limestone St. in Springfield, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays through June.

Good Samaritan Outreach Center, 427 W. Washington St. in Springfield, from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays through June 12.

Champaign County clinics include:

Champaign Health District will have new immunization hours starting Tuesday.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only and there will be no walk-ins, according to the CHD Facebook page.

The new hours will be:

Tuesdays: TB and vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesdays: COVID-19 vaccines online from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursdays: TB reads and vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-484-1671 or 937-484-1667.

Clark County had 14,170 cases and 302 deaths of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Champaign County had 3,394 cases and 58 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 54,278 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Just above 40% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Just over 36% has been fully vaccinated.

In Champaign County, 13,272 vaccination shots have been given, according to ODH. Just above 34% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Nearly 30% has been fully vaccinated.