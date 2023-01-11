Clark County 911 caller escapes restraints, gets help for friend who was pushed down steps

The restrained woman had been the one to call 911, the sheriff’s office said. She told dispatchers in a 14-minute call that she was the homeowner and was barricaded in the basement with her tenant, according to 911 records.

“He said he was leaving. We’re locked in the basement, I can’t open the door!” she told dispatchers.

On investigation, the sheriff’s office said that Womack was a casual dating partner of the homeowner and came to visit earlier in the day.

The man reportedly pushed the homeowner’s tenant down a flight of stairs into the basement she lived in after Womack initiated a disagreement with the tenant. The tenant fell down more than a dozen stairs and was bleeding profusely from her left leg for five hours, the caller said.

“He pushed her from the second step. He shoved her down the stairs, I could hear it,” the caller said. “She’s bleeding out at the bottom of the stairs…”

The homeowner told dispatchers that she became involved with the argument, and Womack pulled her by her hair and tied her with extension cords. He then transported her to his house.

Upon finding he forgot his house keys, he took the homeowner back to her residence, the caller said.

He reportedly placed the homeowner in the basement, barricading the basement door and then drove away, according to 911 records. The caller told dispatchers that she didn’t think he was armed.

The caller was able to break from her restraints and contact dispatch 10 minutes after Womack left. She comforted her tenant and tended to her injury as emergency personnel were en route.

“You will not stay stuck down there, I promise,” the dispatcher said. “You’re doing a great job.”

CareFlight landed in the area about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday and took the injured woman to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. She remained hospitalized Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office, but details about her condition were unknown.