Clark County Engineer’s Office addresses concerns about $1.4M roundabout project

Clark County Engineer’s Office: Neither a traffic signal nor an all-way stop is warranted and cannot be built. Additionally, the difference in cost is not as great as one might expect: both a four-way stop and a signalized intersection would be expected to cost approximately one million dollars each, in part due to the new turn lanes to handle the additional traffic. The benefits of the roundabout with respect to congestion and severe accident reduction outweigh its costs.

Q: Why can’t you construct a four-way stop instead of a roundabout?

EO: The project’s Feasibility Study evaluated an all-way (or four-way) stop as one of the build alternatives for the intersection. Similar to the traffic signal alternative, there is not enough current or projected traffic to satisfy the recommended guidance for installing an all-way stop. Since installing an all-way stop when it is not warranted can lead to more crashes, this option will not be pursued.

Q: Why not just widen the road, to provide two through lanes in each direction?

EO: The existing 2-lane roadways have sufficient capacity to handle the projected traffic volumes, but the current intersection configuration does not. The construction of additional lanes would not address the issue.

Q: Won’t a roundabout just be confusing (particularly to teenage drivers and the elderly) and lead to more accidents?

EO: The roundabout proposed for this location is a single-lane roundabout that provides fewer conflict points than a typical intersection. While it may not be as familiar yet as other forms of traffic control, that does not mean using a roundabout is more complicated. In reality, the single-lane roundabout is one of the simplest forms of traffic control.

Q: How will this project impact the adjacent residential property?

EO: The location of the roundabout as currently planned has been designed to minimize acquisition from the adjacent residential property. This proposed roundabout will have the same or less impact to the residential properties than would installing turn lanes for either a signal or an all-way stop.

Q: Will this project increase traffic?

EO: No, the roundabout will not increase traffic, but it will provide the best level of service to help mitigate the additional traffic due to the new school, as well as traffic associated with expected population growth.

